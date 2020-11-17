1/1
Dorothy A. Jackopsic
Dorothy A. Jackopsic, 87, of Willington, CT passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Windham Hospital. She was born in Stafford, CT, daughter of the late Renee and Gladys Bennett. Dot worked and retired from the Mansfield Training School as the building supervisor. She loved being outdoors at her home, where she loved to feed the birds. She also enjoyed her flowers, baking, cooking and listening to country music. Dot is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Trudeau; three grandchildren, Jared, Michelle and Susan; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Carol Ellis; brother, Bill Bennett; sister-in-law, Helen Nadeau; special family friends, Diana Evans, Bob and Marion Ogden, and Joe and Fran McCaughey; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Paisley. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Edwin Jackopsic. A graveside service for Dot will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11 AM at Willington Hill Cemetery, Tolland Turnpike, Willington, CT. There are no calling hours. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT has care of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 27 Allendale Dr., North Haven, CT 06473. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Willington Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
