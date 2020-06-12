BLOOMFIELD-Dorothy A. McKnight, 82, passed away on April 10, 2020, at her home in Bloomfield, CT. Dorothy was born in Kingston, Jamaica on November 20, 1938, to the late Lorris and Lolinda (Kerr) McKnight. She immigrated to the United States in the early 1960s where she resided in Connecticut for the remainder of her life. Dorothy was a Christian woman completely devoted to God. She was an active member of Grace Tabernacle Church of God since 1969. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, her time spent teaching Vacation Bible School, and her missionary work. She leaves her 6 children: Marie Harris, Colleen Harris, Cleveland Harris, Ian Harris, Gayla Harris, and Janet Harris, 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include 2 sisters Myrtle Hay and Ena Burke. The viewing will be held from 8:00-9:00 AM Saturday, June 13 at Grace Tabernacle Church of God, 1452 Asylum Ave., Hartford. The funeral service will be held at the church from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to a charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Avalon Funeral & Cremation Services, 691 College Hwy, Southwick, MA. To express condolences please visit Dorothy's memorial page at www.avaloncelebrations.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 12, 2020.