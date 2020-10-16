Dorothy A. Moore, 91, of Madison, Connecticut, formerly of Marlborough, died on October 13, 2020. The daughter of the late James and Dorothy Quirk, she was born on February 10, 1929 in Hartford, Connecticut. She graduated from Buckeley High School in 1946, where she met her husband of 58 years, Robert J. Moore, Sr. She graduated from Morse School of Business and after marrying in 1952 moved to Marlborough, Connecticut where Bob was a teacher at Mary Hall School. Dorothy was the Magic that made Marlborough home. She was mother to eight children and active in the PTA, Democratic Town Committee, Marlborough Fire Department, Registrar of Voters and so much more. When she moved to Madison, the Marlborough Democratic Town Committee lost its most congenial member. Dorothy was also a life-long supporter of the American Legion in Marlborough, the VFW in East Hampton and a member of the Westbrook Elks Lodge #1784. When Bob served as Probate Judge of Marlborough from 1978-1994, she was his faithful clerk. We all know who ran the house and the Court during all those years. Bob already had his hand outstretched for her to make the journey on to the pearly gates, he has been waiting a long time to dance with Dot again. She was predeceased by her loving husband, her mother, father, sister and brother in law Joan and Joe Turner, her brother and sister in law, James and Dorothy Quirk and by so many very good friends that the reunion must be amazing. She is survived by her eight children and their spouses. John Moore of Marlborough, Tim and Melissa Moore of Florida, Bob and Denise Moore of Ohio, Dan and Donna Moore of Marlborough, Doug and Dorry Palmer of Madison, Kathy Taylor of Marlborough, Mary Walz of East Hampton, and Patty Meskers of East Lyme. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and their spouses, ten great grandchildren all of whom loved her greatly. There are also nieces and nephews and extended family of Turner's and Quirk's whom she adored and cherished. Great and large family gatherings all her life sustained her and gave her great joy. Family and friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. till 1:30 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 237, Marlborough, CT 06447. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com
.