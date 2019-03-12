Home

Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Maurice
32 Hebron Rd.
Bolton, CT
Dorothy A. (Jaschinsky) Whitehead, 84, of Bolton, beloved wife of David E. Whitehead passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born June 4, 1934 in Torrington, the daughter of the late William and Margaret A. (Nowacki) Jaschinsky. She graduated from the Hartford Hospital nursing program in 1956 and completed a degree in nursing home administration. She worked as a school nurse, nursing home management and visiting home healthcare for over 70 years. In addition she served on the Senior Citzen Committee for the Town of Bolton. She was an avid animal lover and gardener. She was a very generous, loving grandmother. Besides her beloved husband, she is survived by her children, Deborah A. Whitehead and her husband Lawrence Hennessy of Middlefield, David E. Whitehead of Jupiter, FL, and William C. Whitehead and his wife Linda of Bolton; and her grandchildren, Michael R. Callahan, Andrew Callahan, Lawrence J. Hennessy, William D. Whitehead and Cailin Whitehead. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for all of her caretakers who helped keep her comfortable during her illness. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd. (Rte. 195) Tolland, CT 06084. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Church of St. Maurice, 32 Hebron Rd., Bolton, CT 06043. Burial will follow at Bolton Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or to the Alumni Association of Hartford Hospital School, Attention Education Fund, 80 Seymour St. Hartford, CT 06102. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2019
