Dorothy Anne (Van Doran) Hornik, 87, of Longmeadow, MA, former longtime resident of Wethersfield, peacefully passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at home. Dorothy was the loving wife to the late Milan John Hornik.. She was born September 7, 1932 in Bronx, NY, one of ten children to the late Wallace and Ellen (Graham) Van Doran. Prior to starting her family, Dorothy and Milan worked at Combustion Engineering in New York. She was a faithful communicant of Corpus Christi Church and a member of its Women's Club. She loved attending South Catholic Girls' Basketball games and being a member of the South Catholic Mother's Club. Dorothy enjoyed traveling with Milan to such destinations as Florida, Hawaii and New Orleans to name a few. Her favorite pass time was spending time with her family. Dorothy was a loving mother and grandmother, who will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family; her son and daughter-in-law, Edward "Ted" and Martha Hornik of Farmington; her three daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Ken Martin of Moodus, Laurie and Paul Philbin of Longmeadow, MA, with whom she resided, Nancy and Larry Sims of Texas; as well as 15 adored grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her siblings, Eugene, Bobby, James, Eddie, Charles, Lydia, Adelaide, Helen and Peggy. Friends and relatives may pay their respects to the family Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd., Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Dorothy's life will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 am in Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish, 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield (Attendees are asked to go directly to the Church). Interment will follow the Mass in Village Cemetery (Hart Section), 1 Marsh St., Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2020