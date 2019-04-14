Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:30 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Belliveau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Belliveau

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Belliveau Obituary
Dorothy Helen (Beane) Belliveau, 89, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her daughters home in Tolland where she resided for the last two years. She was born on February 11, 1930, in Baldwinville, MA; daughter of the late Francis and Marjorie (Snow) Beane. Dorothy was a graduate of Templeton High School class of 1948. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Gardner, MA. Dorothy was employed at Thayer Inc. in the payroll department in Gardner, MA and then Gerber Scientific in South Windsor for over 20 years. She was a volunteer at the Bushnell as a hostess and was a member of the Red Hat Society. In her younger years she enjoyed playing the piano, playing bridge with her friends at the senior center. She also enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach and the ocean, cooking, golfing and Uconn basketball.She is survived by a daughter Marlene Belliveau and her husband Robert McOmber of Tolland, granddaughter Nicole Messier, great-granddaughter Peyton Messier, a sister Pauline LeBlanc of Gardner, MA and several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by a son Richard G. Belliveau, Jr., her former husband Richard G. Belliveau, Sr. and a brother Wayne Beane.Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at ECHN Home Hospice and to Kathleen, Linda and Allison for the special care and comfort they provided to Dorothy. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the , 5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford, CT 06492. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expression of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now