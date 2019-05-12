Dorothy (Caruso) Brzozowski, 91, of Plainville passed away Friday May 10, 2019 at Autumn Lake Healthcare of New Britain after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was the loving wife of Richard Brzozowski.Dorothy was born June 26, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late Frank and Katherine (Reale) Caruso and was a longtime Plainville resident. She was a graduate of New Britain High School and the Pratt Institute of Design in Brooklyn, New York, earning her degree in Fashion Design. She was the owner of the former Berganti's Dress Shop in New Britain, where she specialized in designing wedding and bridesmaid's dresses. Dorothy was also a sewing instructor for the City of New Britain Adult Education Program for many years. Dorothy traveled the world with her husband Richard, and loved the theater, especially Broadway Plays. She also enjoyed movies, reading, cooking and baking cookies. She was famous for her Christmas cookies and shared many recipes with family and friends. Mostly, Dorothy loved spending time with her family and was the "best mother-in-law ever". She was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville.Besides her husband Richard, Dorothy leaves her sons, Richard Brzozowski and his wife Karol (Kreidwise) of Rocky Hill and David Brzozowski and his wife Josephine (Carabetta) of Wallingford, her grandchildren, Christina, Dominic, Gabrielle and Jake Brzozowski, her brother-in-law, Robert Brzozowski and his wife Antoinette and many nieces and nephews, including her special niece and goddaughter Marcy Poppel-Paddock. She was predeceased by her brother Salvatore Caruso and her sister Gloria Poppel.The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at Autumn Lake Healthcare of New Britain as well as Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for their support and care of Dorothy during her illness.Family and friends may gather at the Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville on Tuesday May 14, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Dorothy's life will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church 94 Broad Street in Plainville. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Plainville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For additional information or to leave words of condolence please visit Dorothy's tribute page at www.bailey-funeralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019