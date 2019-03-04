Home

Dorothy Fish
Dorothy 81 of East Hartford passed into eternal life on February 26th. Dorothy achieved both R.N. as well as a Bachelors in Science. Serving on many different committees she enjoyed politics the most.Dorothy was predeceased by her soulmate and husband Bill, her parents, brother and four grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Dorothyann Chamberlain and her husband of Old Saybrook, her son William Fish Jr and his wife of New Britain, her sister Barbara Thurz and her husband of Glastonbury, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, niece, nephews and two sister in laws. She also leaves her beloved cat Becket.Services will be March 15th 10:30 am at Our Lady of Peace 370 May Rd East Hartford Ct
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 4, 2019
