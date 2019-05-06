Dorothy C. (Czellecz) Kohanski, 88, of New Britain, died Saturday (May 4, 2019) at the Jerome Home. Born in New Britain, the daughter of the late Anton and Agnes (Turah), she was a lifelong resident. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Kohanski who died March 2, 2011, and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church.Mrs. Kohanski is survived by her daughter Judy and her husband, Michael Guida of New Britain; her son Joseph and his wife, Elizabeth Kohanski of Plantsville; her grandchildren, Christopher and his wife, Laura Kohanski, Brian and his wife, Lisa Kohanski, Jonathan and his wife, Kristen Guida, Michele and her husband, Todd Kushman and Ashley and her husband, Jon Davis; 13 greatgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (May 8, 2019) at 10:00 AM at Holy Apostles Parish (St. John the Evangelist Church) 655 East St. New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. There are no calling hours. Farrell Funeral Home is in charge of the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jerome Home 975 Corbin Ave. New Britain, CT 06052. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 6, 2019