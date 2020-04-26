|
|
Dorothy Jay, age 92, of the Residence at South Windsor Farms and longtime resident of East Windsor, passed away on April 20th from Covid-19 complications. Dottie was the widow of Alfred Stanley Jay who passed away in 2014. Dottie was born and raised in Glastonbury, and spoke often about what a wonderful place Glastonbury was while growing up in the 30's 40's, and 50's. She was equally proud of her Italian heritage and being part of the first generation of Italian-Americans who emigrated from northern Italy and settled in South Glastonbury. Her parents; Davide and Angelina Cembrano of Moneglia, Province of Liguria, Italy arrived in America in 1914. She learned the value of hard work, dedication and education from her parents and subsequently instilled in her four sons. Dottie enjoyed a wide range of activities such as dancing, bicycling, painting, sewing and camping with Fred all over the East Coast and particularly the beach at Hammonasett. She was a loyal friend and very supportive mother to her sons and grandchildren. Dottie is survived by her sons Leonard and his wife Susan of Manchester, Eric and his wife Susan of Groton, Brian and his wife Nicola of East Windsor and Gene and his wife Betsy of Strafford, New Hampshire. Ten grandchildren; Robert, Eric, David, Daniel, Andrew, Christopher, Becky and Elizabeth Jay, Erin Weinzimmer, and Amy Sperrazza. Eight great grandchildren; Joseph, Nathan, George and Mason Jay, Jack and Beck Weinzimmer, Sophie and William Sperrazza. She is also survived by her nieces Ann Brown of West Hartford, Nancy Monte of Texas, Karen Jay of California, nephew John King of West Hartford and many cousins and extended famiglia in Italy. In addition to Fred and her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Adelaide King, brother John, nephew David King and niece Mary King. In light of the current Covid-19 protocols services and burial will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020