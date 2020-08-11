Dorothy (Dottie) Crowley Chekas, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Avon Health Center. Dottie was born in Bristol to the late John James Crowley and Dorothy (O'Hara) Crowley. She was married to Socrates A. Chekas with whom she shared 40 wonderful years. Dottie grew up in the Forestville section of Bristol and attended Sarah E. Reynolds Elementary School, graduating from Bristol High School - Class of 1955, she graduated from Our Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee, MA – Class of 1959 with a BS in Biology. Upon graduation she went into education as an elementary school teacher, eventually earning her MS in Education from CCSU. Dottie's interest in biology started early in life including from 9-14 years of age, raising a small herd of 28 milk producing Anglo-Nubian goats. Her passion for nature was evident as she excelled in the sciences through high school and into college. Mom was adventurous – camping, traveling across the United States, Alaska and Canada and many points in between. Additional travel experiences to Ireland, Israel, Rome, Herzegovina – Our Lady of Medjugorje. She was most proud of her Catholic Heritage and contributions to Church and Schools she attended, taught and supported: St. Matthew's (Forestville, CT), St. Joseph's (Bristol, CT), St. Stanislaus (Bristol, CT), St. Paul's HS (Bristol, CT), St. Pius X (Wolcott, CT), Wilby HS (Waterbury, CT) St. Charles Borromeo (Meredith, NH), Immaculate Conception Apostolic School (ICAS) Legionaries of Christ, (Center Harbor, NH / Cheshire, CT). Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, Sisters, Grace (Crowley) Marcoux and Mary Faith (Crowley) and Brother-in-law Joseph Pikiell; Brother, Arthur Crowley. Dottie is survived by sons David and June Chekas with grandchildren Darrick and Alyssa Chekas; George Chekas and his children Gerald Chekas with mother Regina Picano; Tyler Chekas and Victoria Chekas with mother Amy Dunn; Evan and Raegan Chekas with children Eoin, Lile, Liam; Sister-in-law Patricia (Eckel) Crowley of Forestville, Brother-in-law Jerald Marcoux of Bristol plus numerous nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends! In retirement Dottie was a resident of Meredith, NH for over 22 years. Warm and special thanks to Dottie's lifelong family and friends across Connecticut, Meredith, New Hampshire and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The family would also like to express deepest gratitude to the caregivers at St. Lucian's Residence in New Britain, CT. In lieu flowers please consider donations to St. Lucian's Residence Home, 532 Burritt Street, New Britain CT 05053 or Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, PO Box 173, Holderness, NH 03245 https://www.nhnature.org/
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday August 14, 2020 at 10 AM, directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Dorothy's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com