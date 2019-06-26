Dorothy (Brazos) Chernoff, 88, of Middletown, CT passed peacefully from this life on Sunday June 23, 2019. She was in the constant company of her loving family and caregivers during her last days. Dorothy was born in Middletown on October 31, 1931 to Guy and Rose (Hudec) Brazos. At 17 years old, she met Donald P. Chernoff, the love of her life. They married in 1950 and enjoyed years of happiness together with their four children. Dorothy and Donald raised their family in both West Hartford and southern Florida. Dorothy is survived by her four children, Amy Chernoff of Cromwell, CT, Julia Dixon of Knoxville, TN, Jeffrey Chernoff of Ormond Beach, FL, and Molly Metcalf of Clearwater, FL. She also leaves behind four wonderful grandchildren: Robert F. Kemp of Cromwell, CT, Rachel Derken-Bratton of Fairfield, CT, Phillip Guy Dixon of Cranston, RI, and Leah Holland of Andersonville, TN as well as five great grandchildren, and several very special nieces and nephews in both CT and PA. Besides her children and their families, she is survived by her two very close sisters; Sharon Sheedy (William) of Middletown, CT and Betty Jean Trone (Robert) of Gettysburg, PA. Dorothy was predeceased by her youngest sister Patricia Casserino (Michael), of Middletown, CT and her loving husband Donald P. Chernoff. Throughout her life, Dottie held various jobs including dental hygienist for Dr. Morris Kotick of West Hartford, CT, and later at Lyman Orchards where she ran one of the registers in the apple orchards. Her calling, however, came when she was the Manager at Globe Travel of Bristol, CT. Here is where she really spread her wings and had the opportunity to work closely with clients and to travel to a multitude of continents. She was always conscious of how fortunate she was in having a position that she found so gratifying both personally and professionally. Often, she gifted her family by inviting them to accompany her on trips that she was leading overseas. Those who were fortunate to travel with her on these occasions shared truly special memories with Dorothy that will last their lifetimes. Dorothy was an avid reader, crossword puzzle master, knitter extraordinaire, and needlepoint expert. She enjoyed meeting people and hearing their story. And she would drive great lengths for a hot buttery lobster roll and the sound of the ocean. She had an infectious laugh that was contagious, and she will always be remembered as a strong and fiercely independent woman. All her children and grandchildren have her to thank for their use of proper grammar and good posture. May you not be slouching as you remember our beloved matriarch. While living in West Hartford, Dorothy and Donald were participating members of the Beth El Congregation on Albany Avenue. Dorothy made it her personal mission to ensure her children received a solid Jewish upbringing. She was a member of B'nai B'rith sisterhood organizing Mahjong events, art shows, Oneg Shabbat, and other activities for the temple and its family. The family wishes to extend gratitude to Middlesex Hospice Care. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 12:30pm in Pine Grove Cemetery, 857 South Main Street, Middletown. Family and friends may call Thursday morning from 10:00am to 12:00 pm at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church St, Middletown. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary