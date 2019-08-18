Home

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation Memorial Park
50 Mountain View Ave
1936 - 2019
Dorothy Cohen Obituary
Dorothy Cohen, 83, a Tariffville, CT resident of 58 years pasted away peacefully at her home on August 16,2019. She was the loving wife of Frederick Cohen for over 60 years. She was born in NYC on May 29,1936. She graduated from City College in NY. She leaves behind her husband Frederick Cohen of Tariffville, her 2 sons, Paul Cohen & wife Jane Cohen of Winsted, CT, Allan Cohen & Ann Overton of Cambridge,MA, her only grandson, Scott Cohen & Melissa Strickland of Tariffville and 4 great grandchildren, Hailey,Logan,Ari & Parker. A special thank you to Sharon Mignot from the Jewish Family Services for taking care of Dorothy for over 6 years. A burial service will be held Monday morning 8/19/19 10:30am at Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation Memorial Park 50 Mountain View Ave,CT. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2019
