Dorothy (Chabot) Connor, 89, of Windsor Locks, entered into Eternal Rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford on May 13, 1931, the loving daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Sullivan) Chabot. Dorothy grew up on Mountain Road in Windsor, right down the street from her lifelong friend, Laverne O'Malley. She married Bill Connor on June 6, 1953 and resided in Windsor for a short time before moving in with Bill's parents on Whiton Street in Windsor Locks. In 1955, Dorothy and Bill moved into what would become their lifelong home that he and his father built on West Street. In their 43 years residing there, they raised their five children, just two houses away from Bill's sister Jule Ann and her husband, Al, and their five children. Having the families close by made for some wonderful memories on West St! In 1998, Dorothy and Bill moved to Palm Desert, CA where they spent the winters. Summers were spent in Harwich Port, MA, until moving back to Windsor Locks in 2002. Dorothy enjoyed a career working as a sales associate at Steiger's Department Store, after which she worked as a hostess at the Red Coach Grill, a sales associate at Marshall's and an office worker at Southern Auto Auction. However, her most important career was being a mother and raising her five beloved children. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary Church and a member of the Mother's Circle and the Catholic Council of Women. As a Girl Scout during World War II, Dorothy rolled bandages to send to the troops and worked for the war effort. Later in life, Dorothy was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary Club as well as a Girl Scout Troop Leader. Her favorite hobby was shopping- with her kids, her best friend, or with anyone else who was looking for a good deal! She also loved eating hot fudge sundaes and chocolate, swooning to Frank Sinatra and watching the classic movies. The best times of Dorothy's life were those spent surrounded by her family. Dorothy is survived by her five children, Kevin Connor and his wife, Anita, Sheila Yellen, and Lisa Cosker and her husband, Kevin, all of Windsor Locks, Kathleen Luszczak and her husband, Thomas, of Wethersfield, and Kristy Rousseau and her partner, James, of Windsor Locks; sisters, Jean Vendetta and her husband, Anthony, of Huntington Beach, CA, and Patricia Hennessey and her husband, Robert, of Leland, NC; grandchildren, Kelly Howard and her husband, Kevin, Sean Connor and his wife, Kamila, Meaghan Peak and her husband, Edward, Courtney Cosker and her fiancé, Jay, Kyle Cosker and his partner, Anna, Andrew Yellen and his partner, Caitlin, Christopher Luszczak and his partner, Jessica, Michael Luszczak, and Emily, Caitlin, and Zachary Rousseau; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Jay-Jay, Peyton, Nathan, Evelyn, Jack, Landon, and Julian; sisters-in-law, Doris Chabot and Nancy Chabot; and several loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband, Bill, Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers, Frank, Robert and Edward Chabot; and her brother and sister in law, Al and Jule Ann Fiocchetta. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 10:00 on Tuesday, November 17, for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To leave online condolences please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com