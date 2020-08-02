Dorothy Descoteaux, 99, died peacefully at home after a short illness. Dorothy was born in Lott, Texas the day after Christmas 1920. She was raised in a large farming family. In the early 1940's Dorothy moved to Dallas where she worked a variety of jobs and formed many friendships. Early in 1946 she met Paul Descoteaux, an ex-serviceman, and they wed in July. Shortly afterwards they moved to Connecticut residing with Paul's parents in Bloomfield and later purchasing a home in Windsor. Paul died in 1980 and Dorothy became more active in AARP. In this chapter of her life she formed new friendships, participated in many activities, and went on countless trips. She coordinated the trips and served as treasurer until 2010. After 65 years she left her home in Windsor and moved into Delamere Woods, an independent living facility. She enjoyed relatively good health until this spring. Following a short decline, she passed away peacefully on July 29th. She leaves her son, Michael, of Newington and 10 nieces and nephews in Texas. A Christian burial service will be held at the Windsor Veteran's Memorial Cemetery on East Street in Windsor at 11 a.m. on Tuesday August 4, 2020. Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
