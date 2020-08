Dorothy was one of the sweetest souls I've ever known and she will be sorely missed. She was always quick with a smile and compliment and laughing with her always warmed my heart. I loved the fudge she used to make every Christmas as well as all the other "treats" she'd bring over. Rest well thy good and faithful servant... or shall I say dance with Lillian, Mary, Tuefik and Jesse.

Lisa B

Lisa Beaty

Friend