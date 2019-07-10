Home

Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Rocky Hill, CT
Dorothy E. Collis


1920 - 2019
Collis, Dorothy Elizabeth (Johnson), 99, passed into the Lord's presence on July 8, 2019 at Salmon Brook Center Nursing Home in Glastonbury, CT. The daughter of Ewald and Gladys (McManus) Johnson, she was born in Springfield, MA on May 4, 1920. A graduate of Commerce High School, she married the late Charles Collis on March 16, 1941. They moved to East Hartford where they resided for over 71 years. The mother of two sons, she was a homemaker who enjoyed embroidery, knitting, crocheting and other crafts. She had been a den mother for Cub Scouts when her boys were young. She loved Cape Cod and the family took many vacations there. Dorothy was a longtime member of Calvary Church, West Hartford and later attended South Congregational Church, East Hartford when they were no longer able to drive to the West Hartford church. She is predeceased by her parents and beloved husband of nearly 70 years and is survived by her two sons: David(Jan) of Largo, Fl and Richard(Brenda) of Moodus, CT; four grandsons: Richard Collis Jr of Colchester, CT, Aaron Collis of Taylorville, UT, Timothy Collis of Tacoma, WA and Daniel Collis of Largo, FL as well as one granddaughter, Marjorie Schwankoff of Largo, FL. Also surviving are three great grandchildren: Savanna, Drew, and Emily Schwankoff all of Largo, FL, a cousin, Robert McManus of Nikomus, FL and two nieces: Ruth Hockersmith of Pinellas Park, Fl and Betty Johnson of Nicomo, CA. Calling hours will be 10:00am to 11:00am Friday, July 12, 2019 at Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill, CT followed by a Graveside service at 11:00am at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill, CT. Please share online condolences, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019
