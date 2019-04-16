Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Bieler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. Kelmenson Bieler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy E. Kelmenson Bieler Obituary
Dorothy E. Kelmenson Bieler, 91, of Hollywood, FL, formerly of West Hartford, CT, died Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was the widow of Morris A. Bieler. Born in Hartford, CT, Dorothy was the daughter of Morris Kelmenson and Sophie (Zamost) Kelmenson Levine. Dorothy was an attorney, practicing law from 1950 – 1997. She was a partner in the firm of Pomerantz, Seserman & Kelmenson and later at Seserman & Kelmenson in Hartford, CT. She was a longtime member of Beth El Temple of West Hartford. Dorothy was predeceased by her sister, Phyllis Luntz. She leaves her daughter, Elizabeth Bieler of Aventura, FL; her brother-in-law, Irving Bieler and his wife Gloria of Somerset, MA; her sisters-in-law Helen Bieler of Maynard, MA, and Leah Perlberg of Andover, MA, 17 nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at 11 am at Weinstein's Mortuary, 640 Farmington Ave. in Hartford, CT. Interment will follow at Beth El Temple Cemetery, Jackson Street Ext., Avon, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org) or to The Yiddish Book Center (yiddishbookcenter.org). For further information or directions, see www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now