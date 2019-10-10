Hartford Courant Obituaries
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
580 Elm St.
Rocky Hill, CT
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
580 Elm St.
Rocky Hill, CT
Dorothy E. Miller

Dorothy E. Miller Obituary
Dorothy Elaine "Dolly" (Limm) Miller, 70, of East Hartford, loving wife for 32 years of Linn T. Miller Sr., passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Boston, MA. the daughter of Albert and Elaine (Turner) Limm of Williamsburg, VA. Dolly and her family moved to Pennsylvania where she lived until she graduated from high school. She then moved to Connecticut where she lived out the rest of her life. Besides her husband and parents, Dolly leaves behind her daughter, Tammy (Miller) Bacon and her husband Donald of Suffield; her grandchildren, Linnzie, Morgan, and Amber Bacon; her three stepchildren and their families; and three siblings. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday (October 11, 2019) from 5 to 7 PM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. A prayer service will follow at 7 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes, and to see full obituary at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2019
