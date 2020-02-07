Home

Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Melrose Cemetery
in the Melrose section of East Windsor.
Dorothy E. Pease


1923 - 2020
Dorothy E. Pease Obituary
Dorothy Eleanor (Cole) Pease, 96, formerly of Ellington, CT., died at Athol Hospital in Athol, MA on Wed., Feb. 5, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT on Aug. 7, 1923 to Herman and Rose (Wilshire) Cole. She had resided in Orange MA since 2007 after her husband, John David Pease's death in 2006. She leaves their son, (John)Timothy and his wife, Gail, in Orange MA; grandsons, Benjamin of Waltham, MA and David and his wife, Cheyenne of Los Angeles, CA. as well as a great grandson, Foster Kai-en in CA. A family graveside burial will take place at 1:00 PM on Monday, Feb. 10 at Melrose Cemetery in the Melrose section of East Windsor. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels is handling arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 7, 2020
