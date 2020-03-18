Hartford Courant Obituaries
Dorothy E. Ralston

Dorothy E. Ralston Obituary
CHANGE IN SERVICE DETAILS Dorothy E. (Walters) Ralston, 105, of Farmington, beloved wife of the late John A. Ralston, Jr. passed in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, March 9, 2020. Considering the current COVID-19 directives and to keep everyone healthy, Dorothy's family has decided there will be no calling hours and will have a PRIVATE SERVICE on Saturday at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center in Avon. THE SERVICE WILL BE WEBSTREAMED STARTING AT 10 AM on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Please use the following link at 10 AM or it may be viewed for the next 90 days any time. http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/37643143 Burial will be in Simsbury Cemetery. Contributions may be made to either WIHS Christian Radio, 1933 S. Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457, or The World Outreach Fund at Valley Community Baptist Church, 590 West Avon Rd. Avon, CT 06001. To leave a message for Dorothy's family please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Dorothy's family sincerely regrets not being able to share this celebration of her significant life with you but hopes you will understand and will be able to be part of the service through the web streaming.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 18, 2020
