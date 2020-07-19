Dorothy Elizabeth Hearn Pratt, 81, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 in Deer Isle, Maine. Dorothy was born in Hartford, CT to George and Dorothy (Frost) Hearn. A survivor of the Hartford Circus Fire of 1944, she attended the Chaffee School, Connecticut College, Yale University, and the Yale School of Art and Architecture. Above all else, she wanted to help people. She founded art camps and alternative schools, and was a beloved teacher, artist, and therapist. She was a practitioner of Zen Buddhism, and her home in Coventry, CT served as a zendo for the Living Dharma Center for many years. She is survived by her children, Alex Pratt of Willimantic, CT and Nina Pratt Fleming (Robert) of Blue Hill, ME; grandchildren Millicent and Milo Fleming; brother Richard Hearn (Sybil) of S.Burlington, VT; ex-spouse Anthony Pratt (Kristin Hauslaib) of N.Franklin, CT; and five nieces: Merryn, Jennifer, Alison, Jessica, and Amanda Hearn. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Island Nursing Home, 587 N. Deer Isle Rd, Deer Isle, ME 04627 or Friendship Cottage, 118 Ellsworth Road, Blue Hill, ME 04614.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store