Dorothy Frances Campbell, 93, of Glastonbury, former long-time resident of Madison, passed away Monday, June 1st. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick, and her sister, Pauline (Dulac) Andrick. Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Paula (Campbell) Schwab, and her husband Douglas, of Houston, Texas and Barbara (Campbell) Richter, and her husband Gary, of Glastonbury. She leaves two grandchildren, Christine Cardalico (and her husband Brian) of Glastonbury, and Douglas Schwab II of Fairfield, CT, as well as, great grandchildren, Zoey and Mason Cardalico. Dorothy loved and enjoyed her many nieces and nephews and their families that brightened her days with visits, pictures and cards. She grew up in Watertown, MA where she fell for her classmate and paper delivery boy, Fred, who became her husband of fifty-five years. She made homes in seven states as Fred accepted transfers and promotions during his career. Dorothy left a trail of life-long friends with whom she corresponded as long as she could. Her home in Madison became "Hotel Campbell" each summer, as she welcomed the members of the Campbell clan, Andrick family and friends for visits and gatherings. She was a proud member of the Flakies- a group of friends that played bridge, golfed and supported blood drives and community services. She was a fan of the Patriots and Red Sox and was thrilled to be at Fenway with her family for the 2007 Mother's Day miracle game. Dorothy's family would like to thank the dedicated workers at Atria Glastonbury and The HomeAides for the care and joy provided to her over the past three years. Due to health safety restrictions, the family will have a private memorial service on June 6th at 10:00 at Swan Funeral Home, Madison, CT followed by burial at the West Cemetery. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or Alzheimer's Association of CT, 200 Executive Blvd Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.swanfuneralhomemadison.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.