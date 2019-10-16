Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 582-8129
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
33 Queen St
Bristol, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Gwillim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Gwillim


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Gwillim Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" (Marsh) Gwillim, 95, wife of the late Dr. Thomas Gwillim passed away on October 14, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 6, 1923 in Pittsfield, MA and was the daughter of the late Edward and Sarah (Healy) Marsh. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. She was a member of the Ladies Guild of St. Joseph Church, St. Joseph's School Alumni Assoc. and the Tuesday Reading Club. Dot graduated from St. Joseph School and Bristol High School. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert M. and Kelly Gwillim of Bristol, her daughter-in-law, Maria Gwillim of Sarasota, FL, three grandchildren, Jonathan (Yuhleng) Gwillim, Audrey Hanson and Colin Gwillim; three great grandchildren, Zhenfang Gwillim, Thomas Gwillim and Meiling Gwillim and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son Thomas "Teg" Gwillim and her brother, Edward Gwillim. Her family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Deborah Dorsey and Viola Mack. The funeral will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9am from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a mass in St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol at 10am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Friday evening from 5-7pm at the funeral home. The Gwillim family invites you to send a condolence message in Dot's guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now