Dorothy Helen Power (age 94) met her Savior on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Dorothy affectionately called "Dot" by her family and friends was born on July 19, 1926 in Waymouth, Massachusetts to Albert and Louise Nadine Perkins. Dorothy was the next youngest of 7 children. She was married to WW2 veteran David Garfield Power on September 14, 1946. Sadly, she became a widow in her thirties but successfully and lovingly raised 5 children on her own and later helped raise her grandchildren. She was a long-time employee of the State of Connecticut, as well as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was one of the last of the greatest generation. She taught her loved ones lessons of faithfulness, hard-work, and love. Those who knew her were blessed by her courageous and humble spirit. Dorothy is survived by her five children, 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild (due to arrive in September). If you are able our family would love to have you join as we gather for a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 5th at 1:00 pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 296 New Britain Ave., Newington, CT. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
. We love you grandma Dot. Until we meet again.