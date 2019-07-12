Dorothy J. (McAuliffe) Aubin, 92, of Simsbury, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at McLean in Simsbury. She was born June 4, 1927 in Hartford, daughter of the late James and Margaret (Coughlin) McAuliffe and had lived in Rocky Hill prior to moving to Simsbury 18 years ago. Mrs. Aubin was the Supervisor of Laundry at West Hill Convalescent Home in Rocky Hill for many years prior to her retirement. Dorothy enjoyed reading, was well known for her cooking and loved spending time with family and friends. She was the last surviving member of the McAuliffe family of Wethersfield. She was predeceased by her sons, Joseph Aubin, Jr, Ulric Aubin and John Aubin. She is survived by her children, Linda Goodrich and her husband Toby of Canton, Timothy Aubin and wife Emily of Columbia and daughter in law, Tamara of Stuart, Florida; her grandchildren, Kimberly Aubin Falk, Kristine Aubin Nuhfer, Joseph Aubin, Melissa Aubin, Gabrielle Aubin, Frederick Goodrich, Caroline Goodrich; her great grandchildren, Keegan Falk, Benjamin Falk, Elliot Falk, Lillian Nuhfer and Fiona Nuhfer, along with several nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Monday, July 15th from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to McLean Hospice 75 Great Pond Road, Simsbury, CT 06070. Please visit Dorothy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 12, 2019