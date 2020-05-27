Dorothy J. (Simler) Moseley, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born in Manchester, Connecticut on August 12, 1919 to Raymond A. and Isabell Prentice Jewell. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester, Connecticut and spent her entire adult life as an active member of South United Methodist Church. She served for many years as recording secretary of the Administrative Board, as well as being a member of their many women's groups. Dorothy loved to quilt, knit and sew, and she made many sweaters and quilts for her grandchildren and others over the years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at The Hartford Insurance Group as an Executive Secretary for most of her 50 years of employment. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Whether it was a game of croquet, cards or a board game, she was always ready to drop whatever she was doing to join in the fun and play. Dorothy enjoyed watching the televised Boston Celtics' games and attended many ball games at Fenway Park rooting for the Red Sox, but she really enjoyed watching and attending both the UCONN men and women's basketball games. Gramsy, as she was known to her family and others, loved to travel, and she was fortunate enough to have visited most of the 50 United States and dozens of foreign countries, including Australia, China and even went on an African safari, but many times she said, "Nowhere was as beautiful as New England." In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Herman Simler, and later by Bertie Moseley. Also two brothers, Samuel Jewell and Raymond Jewell, two sisters, Lillian Peckham and Thelma Burnett, her son-in-law, Robert C. Lombardo, grandson, Robert Simler, Jr. and her foster brothers, Howard and John Higley. Dorothy raised two children, both of whom are grateful to her for her many life lessons. Her son, Robert A. Simler and his wife, Sharon, live in Moultonborough, New Hampshire and her daughter, Dianne S. Lombardo, lives in Manchester, Connecticut. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Lisa O'Brien, and her husband, Douglas, of Orlando, Florida, David Simler and his wife, Evelyn, of Vernon, Connecticut, Todd Lombardo of Moultonborough, New Hampshire and Tracy Sapere, and her husband, Emil, of Tolland, Connecticut. Additionally, she is survived by six beloved great grandchildren, Callie, Carley and Caitlyn Simler of Vernon, Connecticut and Colby, Chase and Ava Sapere of Tolland, Connecticut, as well as many nephews and nieces. Gramsy will be lovingly remembered and missed by many. Dorothy's family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Brookdale Buckingham for their kind and compassionate care during these last few years. Also, thank you to VITAS, who made our mother's last journey a comfortable one. In keeping with the present situation, there will be no calling hours and a private family graveside service will be held at East Cemetery in Manchester, Connecticut later this month. The family suggests donations be made in Dorothy's memory to South United Methodist Church, 1226 Main Street, Manchester, Connecticut or the charity of the donor's choice. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.