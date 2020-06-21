Dorothy Joan Blume
1935 - 2020
Dorothy Joan Blume, age 85, the widow of Robert Blume, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer, passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, 16 June, with her loving family by her side. Born January 7, 1935 in New Haven, Connecticut, and raised in East Haven by her parents, the late John and Edith Wynne Zito, Dorothy graduated from the University of Connecticut with degrees in mathematics and physics. After graduating, Dorothy was employed at Kaman Aircraft in Bloomfield as an Engineering Analyst and computer programmer, during a time when paper punch cards were used to program a vacuum-tube based UNIVAC computer that filled a rather large room. In 1963, Dorothy married Robert,the love of her life, and soon left Kaman to become a homemaker and raise four children, Donald, John, David (deceased), and Diane. In addition to her three surviving children, Dorothy leaves behind four grandchildren: Angela and Isabel Blume, the daughters of John and his wife Adriana, and Maximus and Reilly Ross, the sons of Diane and her husband Michael. While her children were attending public schools in West Hartford, Dorothy was active in their lives and her own, serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother, playing ice hockey with other mothers of the town's young hockey players, enjoying vigorous weekly games of volleyball with a close group of married couples at Charter Oak Elementary School, and spending summers with her family either camping all across the United States in many national parks from Maine to California (and most parks in between), or at the family cottage on Cape Cod. When her children were grown, Dorothy returned to college, earned her teaching certification at Central Connecticut State University, and began a new career as a math teacher and tutor at The Bridge shelter in West Hartford and at Capital Community College. In their later years together, Dorothy and Robert enjoyed kayaking, swimming, and bicycling on Cape Cod, spending time with their children and grandchildren, and traveling the world, visiting Hawaii and Alaska, Canada, many countries in Europe, China, Brazil, Peru, Costa Rica, Egypt and Israel, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Mexico, where they attended the marriage of John and Adriana. While no memorial service is planned at this time, when health conditions permit, family and friends will gather to celebrate Dorothy's life. As Dorothy-a fierce critic of Trump to the end and a loving Christian-wished, we ask that in lieu of flowers, those interested consider donating money or their time to the charity or good work of their choosing in memory of Dorothy. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
