Dorothy L. Kaiser
1929 - 2020
Dorothy Lorraine Kaiser, born June 3, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, the only child of William and Julia Sarjeant passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 at UConn Medical Center in Farmington, CT. After high school, Dorothy spent time as a secretary and modeled hats in NYC until she met Francis (Frank) Kaiser, the love of her life at a church dance. Together they had 8 children and through Frank's job at Pan American Airways, traveled the world. While bringing up their family, they lived in California, Long Island NY, and Redding CT. After retirement they moved to Avon and finally West Hartford CT. Dorothy had many friends and activities and all the while could be seen in her stylish clothes and perfect makeup-even while bowling for a church woman's league, or having fun with her favorite Red Hatters. She was always ready for a party. Dorothy, sometimes known as Dottie, was predeceased by Frank in May 2017. She is survived by her 8 children William (Heidi), Kathleen (Mark), Geralyn (Bob), Dennis, Timothy (Dora), Janice (Mac), Dorothy (Rob), Maureen (Jim), 19 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11am at Church of St. Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon CT. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to ACPMP.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. To stream the service on Friday or for condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of St. Ann
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
