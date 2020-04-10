|
|
Dorothy L. Poirier, 89 of Hartford, cherished mother, sister and grandmother, peacefully passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Edward Poirier. Dorothy was born November 20, 1930 in Danielson and raised in Pawtucket, RI., daughter to the late Eugene and Alexina (LaFlamme) Gendreau. She and Ed spent many wonderful years together. She was a valued employee of Hartford Hospital for many years in the Admitting Department. Dorothy will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her loving family, a son Robert Poirier of Windsor Locks; two daughters and a son-in-law, Susan M. Poirier of Hartford, Nancy and Richard Nicola of Surfside Beach, SC; a sister Theresa Lamothe of Pawtucket, RI; and three adored grandchildren, Stephen Maliszewski, Kevin Nicola and Ryan Nicola. Due to health concerns, there will be no services at this time. She will be laid to rest next to Edward in Rose Hill Memorial Park (Section 30) 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. Burial will be private, but may be viewed via streaming on the Farley-Sullivan website at 11:00 am, Monday April 13, 2020. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To extend online condolences or for further information, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020