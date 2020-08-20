1/1
Dorothy Lee Bors
1933 - 2020
Dorothy Lee (Berryhill) Bors, 87, of West Granby, wife of the late Philip P. Bors, Sr., died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Meadow Brook of Granby. She was born June 24, 1933 in Portsmouth, VA, daughter of the late William E. and Margaret (Bradley) Berryhill and was raised a Navy Brat. Mrs. Bors was a Secretary and Office Manager for many years having been employed at the University of Hartford, Kubota Tractors and Waring Industries. Dot was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Granby Memorial Post #5847. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed crafts, sewing and quilt making, loved shopping and most of all, enjoyed eating and dining. She is survived by her children, Paul Bors and wife Elizabeth of West Granby, Terrell McDonald and husband Daniel of West Granby, Christine Downey and husband Robert of Canton and Philip Bors, Jr. of West Granby; her grandchildren, Jennifer Lukas, William Bors, Jr., Rebecca Bors, Michele Maillot, Amy Berman, Gina Bors, Paul Bors, Jr. and Peter Bors; Travis, Gabriel and Shannon Downey; Crystal Ostaff and Philip Bors III as well as several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband of 54 years and her parents, she was predeceased by a son, William Philip Bors, Sr. and a daughter-in-law, Sabrena Bors. Dot's family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Sunday, August 23rd from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 24th at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Crohn's & Colitus Foundation, PO Box 303, Middletown, CT 06457. Please visit Dot's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
