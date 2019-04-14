Dorothy M. Colavecchio, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born to Wallace A. and Anna (Wollenberg) MacDonald on June 27, 1934 and was a lifelong Farmington resident where she and her pre-deceased husband, Michael F. Colavecchio Jr. raised their family. Affectionately known as Dossy, she is survived by her six children: Mary Colavecchio, Michael Colavecchio (Marie), William Colavecchio (Karin Linthicum), Dodie Colavecchio (Deb Napolitano), Diane Gannon (Jim) and John Colavecchio (Susan). She was blessed with eight grandchildren: Abby and Sam Gannon, Jack and Teddy Colavecchio, Tess and Emma Colavecchio, and Nate and Pierce Landry. Dossy is survived by her sister, Anne Jednorowicz of West Hartford, CT and brother Wallace A. (Pete) MacDonald of Scio, NY and predeceased by her sisters Mary Guild and Muriel Judd. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews who enjoyed her company and sharp sense of humor. Special thanks to Cindy Ebanks, Dorrett Senior and Charmaine Reynolds of the New England Nightingales Home Care for their dedication and friendship they provided to Miss D.Dossy was a 1952 graduate of Farmington High School and worked as a bookkeeper for the Southington-based CPA firm Dudzik, Beauchemin and Kelley. She was a diehard Boston Red Sox fan. Dossy was always in the stands watching her children compete in their multitude of sporting events. She was a communicant of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Unionville, CT for 58 years. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, Tuesday (April 16) from 4:00pm – 8:00pm, Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be Wednesday (April 17th) at 9:15 am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea at 10:00 am. Burial will be in the family plot at Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. Donations in her name may be made to the CT Chapter: P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary