It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mom, Dorothy (Dot) M. Coroso of East Hartford, CT on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Dot was born in Hartford, CT on January 11, 1929 to the late John and Mary Keegan. Dot was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert L. Cororso Sr. She is survived by her loving children: Robert L. Coroso Jr. (Marie Marfyak), Eileen (Elliott) Oliva, Kathy (Mike) Farrell Sr., Maureen (Dom) Delucco Sr.; her loving grandchildren: Lauren (Ryan) Baker, Matt (Danielle) Oliva, Christina (Dave) Coco, Mike (Jill) Farrell, Jenn Oliva (Johnny Hegenauer), Dom Delucco Jr, Nicole Farrell, and Chris Delucco; and great grandchildren: Ashlyn, Dylan, Hadley, Elaina, Arianna, Alex, Olivia, Jack, and Juliana. Dot is also survived by her sister, Janet Russell, and sister-in-law, Beatrice Keegan, as well as many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and neighbors. Dot was predeceased by her brothers, Jack Keegan and James Keegan, and her sister, Betty Lou Keegan. Dot's family meant everything to her and she devoted her life to caring for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and neighbors or friends in need. She was an avid RedSox fan and a communicant of St. Christopher's parish for many years. In recent years, she looked forward to her weekly visits from her friend, Ernie Hutt, who brought her holy communion. Dot enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting the Hometown Buffet with her dear friend, Rita Romano, where they made many wonderful friends. Dot also enjoyed her daily Sudoku and crossword puzzles. She was known for carrying a pocket full of candy to give to the staff at the Buffet, the clergy after mass, or anyone visiting at her home, and she always had a joke or funny story to share. She will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends. Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Christopher's Church in East Hartford on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Family and friends may call in the church hall between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Face masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be practiced. Private family burial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store