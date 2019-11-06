Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Dorothy Larsen
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church
511 Maple St.
Wethersfield, CT
Dorothy M. Larsen


1928 - 2019
Dorothy M. Larsen, 90, of Cromwell, passed away on November 2, 2019. She was born December 6, 1928 at Hartford Hospital to Niels Lawrence and Ruth Larsen. She was predeceased in death by her parents, three brothers, Kenneth, Sheldon and Larry Larsen, two sisters, Florence Pushe and Eleanor Broderen, and one nephew, Niels Lawrence III. She is survived by Christopher Haig, for whom she was a guardian of since the age of seven, plus several nieces and nephews. In 1945, she moved with her parents to Chicago and worked along side them at the Lydia Children's Home. She also graduated from the Trinity Bible College and Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing in Chicago; followed by nursing in Chicago, Detroit and Connecticut. In 1960 she was sent by the Evangelical Alliance Mission to Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) for five years, being supported by the Calvary Baptist Church of Meriden, and the Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church. When she returned, she worked at the Long Lane School for Girls, The Meriden Visiting Nurse Association, and retired from the State of Connecticut working for the Department of Mental Retardation. She enjoyed being active at Calvary Baptist Church and for many years with the Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church, where she was a member. She taught Sunday School, was a Deaconess, taught the Precept Bible Studies both in her home and at the Church and most recently active as Stephen Minister. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday November 8th at 11 a.m. at the Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church, 511 Maple St., Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Wethersfield Evangelical Free Church Mission's Fund, 511 Maple St. Wethersfield, CT 06109. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 6, 2019
