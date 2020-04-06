|
Dorothy "Dot" M. (Ferrara) Sacheli, 90, of Enfield, beloved wife of Salvatore J. Sacheli, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Hospital. Dot was born in Queens, NY, the daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian (Salvagio) Ferrara. She was an avid Red Sox and Brooklyn Dodgers fan and also loved going to the casino with her bus friends. She will be missed for the love, warmth and caring she shared with everyone, but mostly by her husband and daughter. Besides her husband of 71 years, Dot is survived by her daughter Barbara and her husband George Peters; her grandson, Christopher Sacheli and his wife Kristen; her great grandsons, Anthony and Ryan Sacheli; her sister-in-law, Rosemarie Usher; her goddaughter, Patricia McCormack, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Francis Ferrara and Jack Ingrassia; her sister-in-law Frances Ferrara; brother-in-law Arthur Usher and daughter-in-law Anne Marie (Sas) Sacheli. Due to the current health crisis services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Dot's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, Enfield, has care of Dot's arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2020