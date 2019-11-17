Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
544 Prospect Street
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Streeto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Margaret Streeto


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Margaret Streeto Obituary
Dorothy Margaret (Quinn) Streeto, age 85, beloved wife of sixty years duration to James M. Streeto, left this life at 4 a.m., November 15, 2019. Born in Conshohocken, PA, February 19, 1934, daughter of Aloysius and Madeline Quinn. Nurse, wife and mother of five children: Donna of Wethersfield, James and wife Maria of Middletown, Michael and wife Toby of St. Louis, MO, Catherine and husband Ben of Wellesly, MA and Timothy and wife Jessica of Brooklyn, N.Y., her sister Margaret Hakam and husband Ahmed, brother Bruce Quinn and wife Jean and eight grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Ellen Mach and her brother Jack Quinn. Dorothy "Dot" was head nurse at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, School of Nursing. She worked briefly at Hartford Hospital prior to the birth of her first child. She was an exceptional woman; cheerful, intelligent, sensitive to all she met and knew who were in need. All of her life was one of love and service. She loved history, photography, and most especially children. Her religious faith was steadfast and unwavering. She died peacefully in sleep. She is blessed by God for an exemplary life of love and service. She rests in Him now. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 19th at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be at a later date, there will be no calling hours. Memorial donations in Dot's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield have been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -