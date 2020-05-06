Dorothy May Kurze, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed from this life to join her husband Herbert, on May 3, 2020. He died on August 7, 2019. Dorothy was born in Chester on April 15, 1926 to Charles John and Mabel Holmes Dickinson. She attended the "old wooden" High School in Chester, and married Herbert on June 29, 1946. They had three daughters, Kathleen Ann (Dennis) Schultz of Deep River, Sandra Lynn (Edward) Meaney of Guilford, and Pamela Jean (Cyrus) Kissling of Stuart, FL and Essex. She was the grandmother of five; Thomas (Chelsea) Schultz, Karyn (Peter) Schultz (Kendzierski), Christopher (Kristin) Meaney, Erin Meaney and Tanner Kissling; the great grandmother to Cameron, Nicholas and Zachary Schultz, Jessica Markland, Hallie, Jordin and Evan Meaney, and step grandmother to Julie and James Kendzierski. Through the years she was employed at the following former Deep River companies: Electric Soldering Iron Company; Messerschmitts Nutcrackers; Robert Ingram's Lantern Shop; and Plax, (which is now Silcon). Dorothy valued her precious time spent with her family above all else. Dorothy enjoyed the simple things in life. Mention a picnic at Chatfield Hollow, Devils Hopyard, or a Park and Rec. concert on a summer Thursday night and Mom was ready to go! Visiting family, reading a good mystery, picking out a fresh Christmas tree, preparing Easter dinners, relaxing in the breezeway, or walking one of her many beloved West Highland terriers, made her the happiest. She was always asked to bring her deviled eggs, potato salad, or stuffed dates to family gatherings as no one could make them quite like hers! Dorothy was a member of the Dickinson Family Association, where she traced her family back to Nathaniel, and was the historian of the Winthrop Cemetery Association in Deep River. In addition to her immediate family she leaves several nieces and nephews and sister-in-laws, Doris Kurze of Deep River and Barbara Perreault of Vermont. She was predeceased by her siblings, brother, Charles J. Dickinson and sister, Alice Giemza. The family wishes to thank the Visiting Nurses of the Lower Valley and her caregiver Zara for their kindness, for "Dottie" throughout her decline. Due to social distancing, a private family graveside service will be held in the Fountain Hill Cemetery in Deep River. A remembrance picnic, lunch or dinner will be scheduled at a later date for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Deep River Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 274, Deep River, CT 06417 or to the Valley Shore Animal Welfare League, 647 Horse Hill Road, Westbrook, CT 06498. To share a memory of Dorothy or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.