Dorothy (Sargent) McGarry, 89, a 55 year resident of Manchester, loving wife of the late Ronald E. McGarry, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Dorothy was born on January 21, 1931 in Windsor, Vermont, daughter of the late Frank and Nellie (Ashley) Sargent. She was raised in the Kennebunk and Biddeford areas of Maine, attended local schools and was a graduate of Biddeford High School, Class of 1951. Prior to her marriage, Dorothy was employed as a credit investigator for Sears and Roebuck in Portland, Maine. She was a member of the Manchester Republican Women's Club and a longtime volunteer at Highland Park and the former Green School in Manchester. After the passing of her beloved husband Ronald in 1986, she volunteered at Manchester Memorial Hospital for over 13 years. Dorothy enjoyed attending Broadway plays at the Bushnell and spending her summers in Maine at Goose Rocks Beach. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, and watching soap operas with her friends. Her greatest joy was taking care of and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She was a devoted grandmother. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Blair Smith of South Windsor and Sharon and Jonathan Dubois of Manchester, her two cherished grandsons Justin Smith and his fiancé Laura Walberg of Manchester and Joshua Smith of South Windsor, her sister-in-law Florence Sargent of Saco, Maine, several nieces, nephews and their families and many wonderful friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her brother Robert E. Sargent. The McGarry family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Vernon Manor, especially Nicole, Bethanie, Cathy, Eileen, Karin, Elvira and Lisa from Hospice. Their care, comfort and patience were greatly appreciated. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am in Section G. Westminster (near Autumn St.) of East Cemetery, 220 East Center St. in Manchester. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106, directed to Cancer and Blood Disorders. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com