Dorothy Morin
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint John Church
5 St Johns Ct
Cromwell, CT
Dorothy Morin


1935 - 2020
Dorothy Morin Obituary
Dorothy (Collins) Morin, 84, of Middletown, wife of the late Rosaire J. Morin, died Saturday January 11, 2020 at Autumn Lake Rehabilitation in Cromwell. Dorothy was born in Hartford, daughter of the late, Raymond H Collins, Sr. and Mary (Hogan) Collins. Dorothy was a caring mother and a wonderful grandmother; whose life passion was the care of her family. Dorothy is survived by two sons; Joseph Morin and his wife Susan of Cromwell, Raymond Morin and his wife Janet Parker-Morin of Lyme, five grandchildren, Ryan, Rachel, William, Richard and Nathan, a great grandson, Lucas, two brothers Raymond Collins, Jr., James Collins and a son-in-law, Eric Meyst. She was predeceased by a daughter, Lori Meyst. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Tuesday January 21st at 11 a.m.at Saint John Church, 5 St Johns Ct, Cromwell. Burial will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street Middletown Monday January 20th from 5 to 7 p.m. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to the . To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
