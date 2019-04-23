Dorothy (Magson) Nappi, 93, of Kensington, widow of George S. Nappi, passed away Tuesday (January 1, 2019) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, she was a graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1942 and lived in Kensington since 1969. Dorothy worked for the State of CT for 5 years, then five years for the FAA at the Bradley Air Tower, and then for the American Hardware Credit Union for 14 years, retiring in 1980. She was a member of Kensington Congregational Church and a 40 year member of the church choir. A Memorial Service will be held 12 Noon Saturday (April 27, 2019) at Kensington Congregational Church. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kensington Congregational Church Building Fund, 312 Percival Avenue, Kensington, CT 06037. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. A full obituary appears on the funeral home website. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary