Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Dorothy Petty


1922 - 2020
Dorothy Petty Obituary
Dorothy (Crawford) Petty, 97, formerly of Avon, beloved wife of the late Willis Elwood Petty, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Stafford Springs. She was born May 3, 1922 in Nevada, TX, daughter of the late John William and Elizabeth (Daniel) Crawford and had lived in Avon for 45 years prior to moving to Evergreen Health Center in Stafford Springs. Dorothy was a longtime member of Memorial United Methodist Church of Avon where she served as Key Woman as well as in many other capacities at the church; she was also a member of the Golf Club of Avon. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Gagnon of Stafford Springs; her step grandson, Keith Gagnon and great granddaughter, Isla of Bernardston, MA; sister-in-law, Mary Crawford of Corpus Christi, TX and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Donald Allen Petty; her son-in-law, Gildore Gagnon; three brothers, Roy, Herschel and Durwood Crawford and two sisters, Wilma Jean Smith and Rose Henry. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date to be announced at Memorial United Methodist Church of Avon. At the family's request, please no flowers or cards. Memorial donations may be made to the memorial garden at Memorial United Methodist Church of Avon, 867 West Avon Road, Avon, CT 06001. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit her "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
