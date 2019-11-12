Home

Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Dorothy R. Sawnson


1931 - 2019
Dorothy R. Sawnson Obituary
Dorothy R. (Papapietro) Swanson, 88, of Bristol, loving wife of the late William A. Swanson, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday (November 9, 2019) at The Pines. Dorothy was born on September 18, 1931 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Angelo and Donato (Autera) Papapietro. Dorothy leaves behind her three sons: William B., Bryan W. and Gary Swanson, all of Bristol; her daughter: Jade Cyr of Newington; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy is predeceased by her seven brothers and five sisters. Services and burial were private at West Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Pines at Bristol, 61 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Dorothy's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 12, 2019
