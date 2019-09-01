Hartford Courant Obituaries
Dorothy Rolfe


1918 - 2019
Dorothy Dalton Rolfe of West Hartford, wife of the late Edgar Rolfe, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 in West Hartford. She was born October 13, 1918 in Hartford, daughter of the late Frank J. Dalton and Mary Cairncross Dalton. Dorothy lived in Hartford and West Hartford all of her life except for a few years in Westbrook. Dorothy worked in insurance and then for 20 years at Honiberg Medical and Surgical Supply Co. During this time, and after, she and the entire Honiberg family became very good friends, and she was especially close to her dear friend Rosemary Honiberg Rogers. She is survived by her daughter Sheila and her husband Richard DiLorenzo and by her son Brian Rolfe and his wife Donna Humphries Rolfe. She was a devoted grandmother to Ellen DiLorenzo Mara, Paige DiLorenzo McCrossin, and to Kevin Rolfe, and Adam Rolfe, and never lost interest in their accomplishments. Dorothy was also blessed with great grandchildren Tucker Mara, Dalton Mara and Quinn Mara; and Haley McCrossin, and Olivia McCrossin, Hanna Rolfe, Mason Rolfe, and Harly Rolfe, and Jackson Rolfe. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Edgar A. Rolfe, her sisters Alice Dalton and Florence Dalton DeVita and her husband Pat DeVita, and her brothers Andrew Dalton and Francis Dalton. Dorothy enjoyed her life and always kept in close touch with her loved ones and many friends. Funeral services will be Wednesday (Sept 4th) beginning with visitation at 9:00 a.m. at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc, Connecticut Chapter, 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 100, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or online at www.alz.org/ct. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
