John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Dorothy Rose Poland Obituary
Dorothy Rose "Mitty" Poland, 60, of Springfield, MA died unexpectantly on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home. She was born in Hartford the daughter of the late John Robert and Dorothy Ellon (Wagnell) Poland. Dorothy had formerly worked in the Manchester public school system, managed several area pizza restaurants and at Otis Elevator. Mitty was a very spiritual person who loved her church the Resurrection Life Christian Center Church International and providing aid to the Salvation Army. She also greatly enjoyed being with family and friends. Dorothy is survived by her son Alfredo J. Guadalupe of Manchester; her brothers and their spouses Michael Lee and Charlotte Witter of Marion, GA, John Terrance and Marie Poland of Manchester, Curtis Taylor and Deborah Poland of Johnston, RI and Edmund Andrew and Jessie Poland of Manchester, several nieces and nephews and her extended family the Wagnell's, Dempsey's, Cournoyer's and Barber's. She was also predeceased by her brother Patrick Alfred Poland. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester on Thursday, January 23rd from 6:00 – 8:00. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 with Pastor Edward Haynes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Resurrection Life Christian Center Church International P.O. Box 211 Poquonock,CT 06064.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 21, 2020
