Dorothy (Mallon) Silvestri, beloved wife of the late John Silvestri, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020. Born December 21, 1927 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Terrance and Anna (Rubenbauer) Mallon. Dottie was a long time resident of Newington and was employed first by the Connecticut Humane Society and then the State of Connecticut Judicial Department. She enjoyed many years at Superior Court GA14 as a courtroom clerk. After retirement, she devoted herself to family and friends, always available for a great get together. Dottie was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, most notably her sister Barbara and her four children. Dottie is survived by her nieces and nephews and their spouses: Marilyn and Donald Kozak, Nancy and Michael Smith, Terrance and Elizabeth Saunders, Carol and Christopher Bourque, Ronald and Michelle DeSimone, Donna DeSimone, Gary DeSimone and Nancy Hall. Also, fourteen great nieces and nephews and fifteen great-great nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many dear friends, especially Mary and Lewis Vasquez. Dottie was predeceased by her husband John, her sister Barbara Saunders, great niece Kaitlyn Derr and special friend Joseph Donahue. The family held a private graveside service at Rose Hill Memorial Park. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Dottie's memory to the , 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Salmon Brook Center in Glastonbury and Masonicare Hospice who took exceptional care of Dottie while she was in their care. Funeral services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd, Wethersfield, CT 06109. To leave a message for the family or view the most current service information, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020