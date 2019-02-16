Dorothy M. (Marchetti) Skoglund, lovingly known as Nannie, 95, of New Britain, died Wednesday (Feb.13, 2019) in her family home that she loved so dearly. Born in New Britain, the daughter of the late Corrado and Emma (Muscatelli) Marchetti, she was a lifelong resident. She was the wife of the late Kenneth M. Skoglund, known to his family as Poppop, to whom she was married for 71 years. She joined him just in time to spend Valentine's Day together. Before moving to the West End of New Britain, Dorothy spent her early years in the South End at Marchetti's Market. It was on South Main Street that she helped run the family business, began her own family, and developed friendships that lasted a lifetime. Dorothy was a lifelong member of Saint Joseph's Church, where she attended elementary school and was a member of the class of 1939. Through the years, she proudly supported the church. She attended New Britain High School where she became a member of the SOS club, a group that would stay connected for decades after leaving high school. A proud employee of the Consolidated School District of New Britain, Dorothy supported hundreds of students in her role as a paraprofessional. Years after retiring, she returned to the school district and worked for several years as a lunch aide. The love of children was fundamental to her nature. Mrs. Skoglund is survived by a daughter Joyce Ann and her husband Roland Carignan of Old Lyme; two sons Kenneth and his wife Linda Skoglund, of Berlin; Thomas and his wife, Beth Skoglund of Salisbury, MD; five grandchildren, Blair and his wife, Marissa Carignan, Arley and her husband, Jay Pekrul, Kaley and her husband, Kyle Roof, Trevor Skoglund and Emma Skoglund; two great grandchildren Nash Pekrul and Sloane Carignan; a sister Gloria Intravia of Newington and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great grandson Noble Pekrul and a sister and brother Elizabeth Gutowski and Louis Marchetti.Funeral services will be held Tuesday (Feb.19, 2019) with an 11:00 AM mass at Divine Providence Parish (St. Joseph's Campus) 195 So. Main St. New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington Street, Hartford CT 06106 in honor of her late great grandson, Noble Henry Pekrul.To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary