Dorothy (Swain) Stavola, 85, wife of the late Nicholas Stavola, passed away September 2, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1934 in Farmington, the daughter of the late Wiley and Marjorie (Phelps) Swain. She was predeceased by her siblings: Edwin Swain, Eldwin Swain, Warren Swain, Beverly Shelby, and Roger Swain. She leaves behind her beloved family – children Darlene Cirilli and her husband Peter, Phil Stavola and his partner Gloria Cyr, Mari-Beth DeLucco and her husband Joe, Lee Stavola and her partner Raymond Decker; grandchildren – Nicole, Mia, Michael, Christopher, Peter and Joey; great-grandchildren August and Lowen. She also leaves behind two sisters-in-law – Jean Swain and Penelope Swain, along with many loving nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com