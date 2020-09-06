1/
Dorothy Stavola
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy (Swain) Stavola, 85, wife of the late Nicholas Stavola, passed away September 2, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1934 in Farmington, the daughter of the late Wiley and Marjorie (Phelps) Swain. She was predeceased by her siblings: Edwin Swain, Eldwin Swain, Warren Swain, Beverly Shelby, and Roger Swain. She leaves behind her beloved family – children Darlene Cirilli and her husband Peter, Phil Stavola and his partner Gloria Cyr, Mari-Beth DeLucco and her husband Joe, Lee Stavola and her partner Raymond Decker; grandchildren – Nicole, Mia, Michael, Christopher, Peter and Joey; great-grandchildren August and Lowen. She also leaves behind two sisters-in-law – Jean Swain and Penelope Swain, along with many loving nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Farmington on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
860-521-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
I was sorry to hear of the passing of your mother, Dotty. She was a very nice person.
Stephen Emirzian
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved