Dorothy Stuart Charest
1930 - 2020
3/24/1930-6/17/2020 Dorothy Stuart (King) Charest passed away peacefully June 17 at her home in East Hartford, CT, surrounded by devoted family. Dorothy joins her beloved daughter Jane who predeceased her. Dorothy was born in Meriden, CT March 24th 1930, the youngest daughter of the late Lora (Urquhart) King and the late Spencer Taft King. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Francis Charest; her four children Patricia Watras (Joseph Wheeler) of Wethersfield, Dorothy Porri of Ithaca NY, William Donegan of Deerfield Beach FL, John Donegan of Farmington CT; her brother Spencer Taft King (Deeca) of Sandwich MA. When she married Francis she was blessed with two more daughters, Robin (Carl) Carlson of Coventry CT and Debbie (Monty) Mendoza of Hamden CT. She also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren to mourn her. She was predeceased by her sisters Marion Michaelson, Grace Nelson and Eleanor Smith. She divided her time between East Hartford and Cape Cod, where she was active in the Bourne United Methodist Church, serving on many of its boards and committees where she he helped establish the church's successful thrift shop. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any group that helps feed those less fortunate in these difficult times. Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave. E Hartford CT. 06108 are assisting the family. To sign the online guest book go to www.NewkirkandWhitney.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
