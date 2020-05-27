Dorothy Stuckey
Dorothy (Campbell) Stuckey, 96, wife of the late Holland Stuckey, of Newington, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut. Dorothy is survived by her sisters Nancy Campbell and Shirley Miceli. Besides her husband Holland, she was predeceased by her sisters Betty LaFlamme, Gloria Jean Stefanski and Irene Fujiwara. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is assisting with arrangements and the Rev. Dr. Bruce Fletcher will officiate at a private graveside service. She will be lovingly laid to rest with her husband Holland in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill, CT. To leave an online condolence with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 27, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
