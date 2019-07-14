Home

Dorothy Tedesco, wife of Robert Tedesco, passed away in Gaithersburg, MD, on June 5, 2019. She graduated from Weaver High School in 1949, and from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. Dottie is survived by her husband, four children, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, sister Lena Ciccio, and brother Daniel Calabro. She was predeceased by her parents, Concetto and Agata Calabro, and sister Helen Partesano. Dottie will be forever missed by her family, and by those whose lives she touched with her warm and tender spirit. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019
